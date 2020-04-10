China Digital Reading Conference to go digital

The 6th China Digital Reading Conference, an annual industry gathering in east China’s Hangzhou city since 2015, will be held online from April 23 to 30, said the organizer.

The adjustment was made in response to the COVID-19 situation, said the China Audio-Video and Digital Publishing Association.

The online conference will feature topics ranging from 5G technology, VR-powered bookstores and museums, as well as films and TV shows adapted from high-quality IP.

In addition, online reading activities themed on China’s battle against COVID-19 will also be held during the event.

The contents will be available on over 30 online platforms, including websites and popular short video streaming platforms.