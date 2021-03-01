China-donated COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Philippines

MANILA, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) — A batch of Sinovac vaccine CoronaVac donated by China arrived in the Philippines on Sunday, the first COVID-19 vaccine to reach the Southeast Asian country.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte attended the handover ceremony of the vaccines at a Philippine Air Force base in the capital city of Manila.

The delivery of the vaccines allows the Philippines to start mass vaccinations soon, marking a new phase in the country’s fight against the COVID-19 that infected 576,352 and killed 12,318. Enditem