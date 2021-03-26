China donates COVID-19 vaccines to Sudan

KHARTOUM, March 24 (Xinhua) — The Chinese government will donate a batch of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines to Sudan, Chinese Ambassador to Sudan Ma Xinmin announced on Wednesday.

“The Chinese government and military have decided to donate a batch of COVID-19 vaccines to Sudan,” Ma made the announcement at a press conference held at the Chinese embassy in Khartoum.

“The vaccines, developed and produced by the Sinopharm Group, are scheduled to arrive on March 26 on a Chinese aircraft to the Khartoum International Airport,” the ambassador added.

China has been helping Sudan in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic since its outbreak in the African country last year.

China donated batches of medical supplies to Sudan last year, and a Chinese team of medical experts was sent to the country in last June on a two-week mission to support its fight against the pandemic.

As of Tuesday, Sudan had recorded a total of 29,542 COVID-19 cases, including 23,858 recoveries and 2,003 deaths. Enditem