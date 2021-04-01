China donates motor vehicles to Uganda

KAMPALA, March 31 (Xinhua) — China on Wednesday handed over 70 vehicles to Uganda which were supposed to be used during the now postponed United Nations G77 plus China Summit.

Zheng Zhuqiang, Chinese ambassador to Uganda, handed over the vehicles to Sam Kutesa, Uganda’s minister of foreign affairs, at a function held here at the ministry of works headquarters.

Zheng said the Sports Utility Vehicles costing about 5 million U.S. dollars are part of the donation of accreditation equipment and access and control gadgets that were to be used during the summit that was scheduled for April last year but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the donation is part of the continuing relation between China and Uganda, noting that the ties are now at the comprehensive cooperative partnership level.

“The Chinese government will always support Ugandan government for hosting more global events, like the Third South Summit, to enhance international cooperation and development among the developing countries,” Zheng said.

Kutesa thanked the Chinese government for the continued support to Uganda, noting that the conference although was postponed, would soon be held.

He said Uganda and China continue to collaborate in areas ranging from economic, political, and military to social affairs.

“Uganda values our relations and remains committed to deepening them further,” Kutesa.

The G77 at the United Nations is a coalition of developing countries with an aim to promote its members’ collective political and economic interests in the world body. Enditem