China donates to help Muslim community in Sierra Leone amid COVID-19 pandemic

FREETOWN, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) — The Chinese Embassy in Sierra Leone donated some essential items to the Muslim community on Tuesday to help them tide over the difficulties caused by COVID-19.

The items include 10, 000 surgical masks, 10 metric tons of rice, 100 buckets of cooking oil, 100 bottles of hand sanitizer, 2 television sets, 15 cell phones, and 10 forehead thermometers.

Chinese ambassador to Sierra Leone Hu Zhangliang said the donated items are to further deepen the ties between China and Sierra Leone. He assured that China will continue to support the people of Sierra Leone in all fronts of diplomatic ties and people-to-people cooperation.

Sierra Leone’s Social Welfare Minister Baindu Dassama remarked that the donation epitomizes the friendship ties between the two countries and assured the donated items will reach the targeted beneficiaries.

One of the Islamic scholars in Sierra Leone Sheikh Abubakarr Conteh described the donation as timely for especially extremely poor Muslims. He thanked the Chinese embassy in Sierra Leone for facilitating the great gesture.

“I hope the friendship ties between Sierra Leone and China will continue to flourish,” he said.

The Chinese embassy also donated some medical and office supplies to the Social Welfare Ministry on the same occasion. Enditem