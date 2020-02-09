China encourages supermarkets, grocery stores to resume operation

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) — China has encouraged dealers of daily necessities to resume operation to meet increasing demand in cities amid the epidemic outbreak, according to the Ministry of Commerce (MOC).

The country will take measures to support the earliest business resumption of wholesale markets, supermarkets, convenience stores and community groceries meeting epidemic prevention and control standards, according to a circular issued by the MOC.

The ministry urged commerce authorities at all levels to guide enterprises in sourcing, transport, distribution and replenishment and solving problems in business resumption.

Large chain stores should play a key role in ensuring market supply with numerous branches and rich varieties of goods while small and medium-sized firms can provide convenience to communities.

Health and epidemic control measures should be taken to ensure the sanitation of the premise, facility, equipment and goods as well as the health of employees of those companies, the circular said.

China vowed to make every effort to ensure the production and provision of major agricultural products, including poultry, eggs, meat and vegetables and other daily necessities.