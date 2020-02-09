China ensures emergency supplies delivery amid coronavirus outbreak

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) — China has introduced a series of measures to facilitate the smooth and efficient delivery of emergency supplies during the novel coronavirus outbreak, an official said Thursday.

In addition to a coordination mechanism and a green passage system at national level, transport networks including rail, road, waterways, civil aviation and postal services have been coordinated to deliver essential medical resources and daily necessities for Hubei Province, according to Cai Tuanjie, a senior official with the Ministry of Transport, at a press briefing on the joint prevention and control of the epidemic.

The ministry has also prohibited all localities from obstructing emergency supply transportation.

As of Wednesday, a total of 115,600 tonnes of medical supplies and daily necessities and 554,000 tonnes of production materials including coal and fuel had been delivered to Hubei, according to Cai.