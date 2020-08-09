China-Europe freight trains up 68 pct in July

BEIJING, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) — The number of China-Europe freight trains rose significantly in July, with a record 1,232 trains being put into operation, up 68 percent year on year, according to the China State Railway Group.

It marks the third month in a row that the figure surpassed 1,000 and the fifth consecutive month that it enjoyed double-digit growth, the company said.

The freight trains have played a crucial role in helping stabilize the international logistics supply chain, with cargo sent by the trains soaring 73 percent year on year to 113,000 twenty-foot equivalent units last month.

Demand for China-Europe freight trains has shown strong momentum as the country’s economy has gradually recovered from the fallout of the COVID-19 epidemic.

The number of departing trains rose 74 percent year on year to 724 last month, while the number of returning trains climbed 60 percent year on year to 508.

By the end of July, anti-epidemic supplies amounting to 4.97 million items and weighing 39,000 tonnes were sent by the freight trains. Enditem