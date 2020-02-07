China expected to maintain trade commitments despite…

WASHINGTON, Feb 6 – U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday that he expected China to maintain its commitment to increase purchases of American goods and service by at least $200 billion over the next two years, despite the coronavirus outbreak that has killed hundreds and hit the Chinese economy.

China made the commitment to buy the U.S. goods as part of a Phase 1 trade deal with the United States.

“Based on current information, I don’t expect there will be any issues in them fulfilling their commitments,” Mnuchin said in an interview with Fox Business Network. (Reporting by Makini Brice and Lindsay Donsmuir; Editing by Alex Richardson)