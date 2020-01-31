China facilitates customs clearance for epidemic prevention materials

BEIJING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — China’s customs watchdog Tuesday reiterated fast customs clearance for imported materials used to fight the pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

The move aims to strengthen the market supply of materials to fight the novel coronavirus, said the General Administration of Customs (GAC).

The GAC and its directly affiliated customs offices should set up fast customs clearance teams for imported materials to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak, the GAC said.

Various measures would be taken, such as advance declarations and summary declarations, to ensure “zero delays” in customs clearance for medicines, disinfectant products, protective equipment and medical devices to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak, the GAC said.

Materials donated for the coronavirus fight will enjoy tax reductions or exemptions and the procedures could be handled after customs clearance, the GAC said.

In its previous statement issued Sunday, the GAC ordered “green passages” and special service windows to be opened at customs to accelerate the clearing process for medical materials from overseas.