China fast-tracks approval of testing kits for new coronavirus

BEIJING, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) — China has fast-tracked the approval of the testing kits for novel coronavirus pneumonia, an official with the National Medical Products Administration said Saturday.

The registration of seven testing products from seven enterprises have been approved by the administration, expanding the supply capacity of nucleic acid testing kits, Jiang Deyuan, an official with the administration, said at a press conference in Beijing.

The performance and safety of these products have met the technical requirements after strict testing, he added.