China firmly opposes U.S. defaming China-LatAm cooperation: spokesperson

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — China firmly opposes the United States making irresponsible remarks on China-Latin America mutually beneficial cooperation, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Thursday.

Spokesperson Geng Shuang made the remarks at a press conference when responding to a reporter’s question on U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s remarks which defame China-Latin America relations.

The slanderous remarks made by some people in the United States on China-Latin America relations are but platitudes, Geng said, adding that they repeatedly spread such rumors, which only proves that there is no market for these rumors in Latin America.

China and Latin America and the Caribbean countries have conducted mutually beneficial cooperation for a long time based on the principle of mutual respect, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, said Geng.

He said that such cooperation is in line with the needs and interests of both sides, and has uplifted the economic development and the improvement of people’s livelihood in the region, created a great number of job opportunities and brought tangible benefits to both peoples.

Latin American countries have their own opinions on their cooperation with China, Geng said.

China welcomes the U.S. side to take practical steps in helping Latin American countries to develop their economy and improve people’s livelihood. China is ready to conduct trilateral and multilateral cooperation in Latin America with all parties including the U.S. side, according to the spokesperson.

Latin American countries and their people have the right and the ability to choose their own cooperation partners, and no one should interfere or obstruct them, Geng said.