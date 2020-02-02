China firmly opposes U.S. House approval of Tibet-related bill: spokesperson

BEIJING, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — China on Wednesday expressed strong indignation over and firm opposition to the passing of a bill on Tibet-related issues by the U.S. House of Representatives.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said the so-called “Tibetan Policy and Support Act of 2019” seriously violated international law and basic norms governing international relations, grossly interfered in China’s internal affairs and sent a severely wrong signal to the separatist forces of “Tibetan Independence.”

“China expresses strong indignation over and firm opposition to this,” Hua said.

Tibet has been China’s territory since ancient times. Tibetan affairs are purely China’s internal affairs and allow no foreign interference, she said.

Over the past 60-plus years, Tibet Autonomous Region has made historic progress in economic, social, cultural and ecological fields. People of all ethnic groups in Tibet wholeheartedly support the policies of the central government and the regional government, and are working with the people of the whole country to build a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

“In recent years, the international community has become more and more aware of the real situation in Tibet and increasingly understand and support China’s Tibet-related policies,” the spokesperson added.

“The Tibet-related issue is not an ethnic or religious issue, nor is it a human rights issue, but a major principle issue concerning China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Hua said.

She said China urges the United States to take an objective view of Tibet’s achievements in economic and social development, fully recognize the great sensitivity of Tibet-related issues, immediately correct its mistakes, stop using Tibet-related issues to interfere in China’s internal affairs, and do more to benefit rather than undermine mutual trust and cooperation.