A flash explosion at a thermal powerplant in eastern China killed six workers on Wednesday, local media reported.

The incident happened when the workers were carrying out a welding task atop a tank where the explosion occurred in Chuzhou city of Anhui province, CGTN broadcaster said.

The workers fell off the tank due to the explosion’s impact, leaving one person dead on the spot and five others injured.

The injured persons succumbed to their injuries at a hospital.