China Focus: Big data helps with China’s emergency management

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) — Big data technologies have helped with China’s nationwide fight against the novel coronavirus in fields including monitoring analysis, virus tracing, treatment and prevention, and resource allocation.

Big data is shining a light on monitoring population flows and trends, which are of crucial importance in epidemic control and prevention.

In southwest China’s Chongqing municipality, a big data map has been used for citizens to search if there are any confirmed patients nearby, as well as their activity trails. This technology helps citizens take the necessary precautions in their daily lives.

In northern China’s Tianjin, local authorities have put into use a registry system to collect information from people who return to the city to facilitate further big data analysis.

Railway authorities of China are applying big data technology to epidemic prevention and control while handling the massive flow of passengers.

The official online railway ticket-booking platform 12306 has put into place an emergency response mechanism after the outbreak of the epidemic.

“Using its big data generated by real name ticketing, the platform has provided crucial help in tracking the close contacts of travelers who were diagnosed with the virus,” said Zhu Jiansheng with the China Academy of Railway Sciences, the operator of 12306.

The 12306 system has been gathering traveling data for 20 years. It processes hundreds of TB of data every day. In the busy season, it receives more than 100 billion visits a day.

Big data is also helping government in decision-making.

The State Grid’s Dalian branch in northeastern Liaoning Province has used big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence technologies to create a power index that helps itself and the government understand to what extent enterprises have resumed production.

Through analyzing the power consumption of enterprises and setting up prediction models for different industries, the company will provide data support to government departments, allowing them to make precise and intelligent decisions.

South China’s Guangdong Province has launched a health code system. By having the QR code on their phones scanned, users will be able to prove their health condition instantly.

The health code is based on health data collected when they enter Guangdong, visit public places, checked by disease control departments.

Gao Shangsheng, an official from Guangdong’s administrative big data center, said as more enterprises in Guangdong resume work and production, there is a great demand for workers.

To guarantee the safe return of migrant workers and streamline the process of registering and reporting, Guangdong has established a health data sharing mechanism with other provinces such as Sichuan and Hunan, Gao said.

“Once the migrant workers register in the system when they arrive in Guangdong, the big data center can link up with their health information and other relevant data collected in their home provinces and generate a health code for them,” Gao said.