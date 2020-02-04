China Focus: China speeds up air transport of emergency supplies to fight epidemic

BEIJING, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) — China’s civil air transport is playing its role in delivering emergency supplies to help fight the novel coronavirus epidemic.

As of Feb. 2, a total of 4,330 flights had been dispatched in missions delivering emergency supplies, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

These flights have transported more than 604,000 items, including masks, medical protective clothing and disinfectant, for epidemic prevention and control.

Among them, 138 flights have been sent to central China’s Hubei Province to deliver more than 192,000 emergency supplies, with a total weight of around 1,213 tonnes.

Meanwhile, China’s civil aviation authorities have coordinated with airliners to carry 7,558 medical personnel to areas hard-hit by the virus and bring 399 stranded Chinese back home from overseas by charter flights.

The country’s largest air carrier China Southern Airlines (China Southern), has sent flights to carry a total of 380 tonnes of medical supplies as of 6 p.m., Feb. 2, according to the airline.

It also carried a total of 1,600 medical personnel from multiple cities around the country to reinforce the medical crew in Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak in China and capital of Hubei Province.

By the end of 2019, China Southern operated a fleet of more than 860 airplanes, including passenger aircraft and all-cargo freighters.

SF Airlines, the aviation branch of China’s express giant SF Express, integrated the air freight capacity to meet demands for the transportation of emergency supplies, according to the airline.

The air cargo carrier opened multiple temporary routes and allocated larger freighters in emergency flight services to send medical and other supplies.

As of Feb. 3, the airline had sent around 767 tonnes of emergency supplies to Wuhan.

SF Airlines is now China’s largest air cargo carrier. It operates a total of 58 all-cargo freighters on its global air cargo service network with 65 destinations.