China Focus: China’s aviation industry adds wings to anti-epidemic fight

by Xinhua writer Hu Tao

BEIJING, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) – China’s all-round progress in both the aerospace manufacturing and air transport sectors of the aviation industry is adding wings to the fight against the coronavirus epidemic.

A series of China’s domestically-developed airplanes and the enhanced transport aviation capabilities are joining efforts to meet the unprecedented anti-epidemic challenges.

From Feb. 13 to 17, two batches of Y-20 large transport airplanes landed at Tianhe International Airport of Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak in Hubei Province.

It represented the first round of appearances of China’s domestically-developed large transport aircraft model to take part in non-military action.

Their mission on Feb. 13 also marked the first time for China’s Air Force to send large and medium transport aircraft on active service to carry out urgent air transport tasks on a large scale.

The Y-20 large multi-role transport aircraft was developed by the state-owned Aviation Industry of China (AVIC) and entered the military service in July 2016.

The development and application of the Y-20 marked a breakthrough of China’s capability in the design and manufacturing of large aircraft, and also represented a major step forward of China’s Air Force, said the AVIC.

Together with the Y-20, the domestically-developed Y-9 medium transport airplanes were in the fleet to send medical staff and emergency supplies in the emergency mission.

According to the AVIC, technical professionals from multiple units of the group have joint the service, support and training works in fighting against the epidemic, contributing to the unique roles of the Chinese aviation industry.

The fast-growing civil aviation industry of China also moves fast in echoing the country’ s demands in emergency transports, thanks to the constant growth in the civil aviation sector over the past decades.

The civil aviation authorities and Chinese airliners showed their capability in coordinating and carrying medical personnel and supplies nationwide to the virus-hit regions.

As of Feb. 14, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has arranged and coordinated 21 Chinese air carriers to conduct 241 flights with 29,000 passengers.

Among these, nine flights carried more than 11,00 passengers stranded overseas back to China, and 48 charter flights to carry emergency transport missions.

The Chinese civil aviation authorities had coordinated 50 charter flights within two days to carry more than 6,200 medical personnel to rush to support Wuhan.

To lower the risks of infection on airplanes, flights with high passenger numbers will transfer to bigger aircraft to space out travelers or more flights will be added, according to the CAAC.

China has become the world’s second-largest civil aviation market, thanks to the country’s constant economic growth and persistent efforts in cultivating the sector. It has created a remarkable record of double-digit growth in the civil aviation sector over the past decades.

The expanding fleet, extending route network and capability in air transport empower the Chinese civil aviation industry to meet the intensive and harsh challenges alongside the outbreak of the epidemic.