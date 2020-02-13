China Focus: Unmanned aerial vehicles assist fight against novel coronavirus

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — “Don’t leave home without wearing a mask.” An old woman who went out without a mask was intercepted by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). She stared at the UAV for several seconds and went back home obediently.

In north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, local people in Caofangzi Village, Baimiao Town use UAVs to remind villagers to prevent and control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

UAVs have played an increasingly important role in delivering emergency supplies, conducting aerial patrols, spraying disinfectant and carrying out public education in rural and urban areas.

In north China’s Shanxi Province, a UAV association has assembled more than 100 UAVs on standby, ready to cooperate with relevant departments to carry out epidemic prevention and control measures.

“Using UAVs to provide services is the best alternative to protect epidemic prevention personnel,” said a staff member of the association.

Infrared UAVs have been used to detect body temperatures in Yichun City, East China’s Jiangxi Province so as to find potential infected persons in time.

In central China’s Henan Province and north China’s Hebei Province, villagers in rural areas use agricultural plant protection UAVs to disinfect the roads and houses in villages.

The wide application of UAVs is enabled by China’s strong manufacturing capability. Liu Weiwei, deputy director of the Aircraft Airworthiness Research Institute, China Academy of Civil Aviation Science and Technology, said there were 1,353 UAV manufacturers in China, with 33,034 registered UAVs and 310,218 registered users.

The general aviation branch of the China Air Transport Association asked its member enterprises to make the most of the advantages of UAVs in remote-control and flexible flight.

“The level of science and technology in China’s rural areas has been greatly improved, and more UAVs will definitely be utilized in the epidemic prevention and control efforts,” said Xing Yuan, sociology professor at Shanxi University.

UAVs are also widely applied in communities, hospitals and other urban areas.

In Hangzhou of east China’s Zhejiang Province, UAVs are patrolling over densely populated communities, reminding citizens to protect themselves and conducting automatic body temperature detection.

In Lanzhou of northwest China’s Gansu Province, UAVs are conducting disinfection in hospitals, office buildings, communities and public places, greatly increasing the efficiency of the epidemic prevention efforts.