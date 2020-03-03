China Focus: Vigilant pig farmers confident in boosting hog production

HEFEI, March 2 (Xinhua) — China’s pig farmers, who experienced the toughest year in 2019 as African swine fever roiled the industry, are boosting hog production while staying vigilant against the potential impact brought by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“We faced a shortage of swine feeds due to disrupted transportation at the early stage of the virus outbreak. I was so worried,” said Lu Hao, a 41-year-old pig farmer in Shouxian County, a major pork supply base in east China’s Anhui Province.

The problem has been solved after the local government opened a green channel for pig farmers like Lu to ensure smooth transport of swine feeds and pig trade.

Lu has experienced his fair share of ups and downs in pig farming since he started this business in 2013. Last year, he had to sell all 3,000-plus piglets at a loss as African swine fever swept across the country. Still, his business rebounded after he invested more than 2 million yuan (about 287,000 U.S. dollars) in the pigpen to upgrade its bio-safety standards.

To protect pigs from African swine fever, Lu set up three checkpoints outside his pig farm. He guards the second one, about 500 meters away from the entrance, while his father watches the first around 2 km away.

“Apart from the strict entrance check, we disinfect the farm at least twice a week. All workers are required to wear protective suits. We have to be very careful,” said Lu, who is raising more than 3,800 pigs.

Standing the test of African swine fever, a growing number of pig farms have strengthened prevention and control measures against animal diseases and other unexpected events.

In Zhongjiang County of southwest China’s Sichuan Province, a traditional hog production powerhouse, workers have been required to disinfect themselves before entering pigpens since last May.

Now prevention efforts have beefed up. In addition to having body temperatures checked every day, workers should wear masks and avoid gathering to reduce the risk of the cross-infection amid coronavirus outbreak.

“We must stay vigilant and carry out strict prevention and control measures,” said Lin Shanbo, general manager of Sichuan Fengxian Agriculture Limited Company. The company’s pig farm in Zhongjiang County has survived the swine fever with boosted protection measures.

Likewise, many pig farmers have realized that cooperation with big companies can cushion the hog industry against challenges.

Li Xin, a pig farmer in Shouxian County, chose a development model by cooperating with Wens Foodstuff Group Co., Ltd, a large-scale pork producer in China.

“The company provides me with piglets, feeds, and farming skills and technology. All I have to do is build the pig farm based on their instructions and raise the pigs, which will then be purchased by the company when they are full-grown,” Li said. “Thanks to the technical guidance from the firm, my pig farm is always safe.”

Li can earn a stable income of more than 200 yuan for each pig he raises. He is raising 1,500 pigs at the moment, and they have grown to over 35 kg on average. “They will be ready for sale in three months,” he said.

More than 50 pig farmers in Shouxian have adopted the same development model as Li, partnering with major pig companies.

China’s hog production restored steadily in January as market demand and policy incentives boosted hog producers’ confidence to restock, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

Data showed that the number of hogs for slaughter expanded 17.9 percent month on month in January. The country’s breeding sows in stock in 400 counties monitored by the ministry rose 1.2 percent month on month in January, marking the fourth consecutive month of growth.

To help farms with difficulties in taking out loans and obtaining swine feed amid the coronavirus, policies have been rolled out and mechanisms set up to coordinate work across departments and at local government levels.

“The local government offered funds to improve our pig feces treatment facilities and lowered loan interest discount. With more support, we are more confident in restoring and expanding hog production,” Lu said.