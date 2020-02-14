China forbids donors to take advantage of charities

BEIJING, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — China forbids donors to take advantage of charitable organizations and Red Cross societies and designate interested parties as recipients of their donations, according to a guideline for charity released by the Ministry of Civil Affairs on Friday.

While allocating donations, charitable organizations and Red Cross societies should consider the needs in epidemic prevention and control and fully respect the willingness of donors, according to the guideline, noting that regions hardest hit by the coronavirus should be on top of the recipient’s list.

Charitable organizations and Red Cross societies should deliver donations and medical materials to designated hospitals for COVID-19 patient treatment and other recipients as fast as possible, according to the guideline.

They should also disclose information on donations they accepted and allocated in a timely manner and invite public supervision on their work, the ministry demanded in the guideline.