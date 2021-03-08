China fully, faithfully implements policies on Hong Kong, Macao

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) — China will continue to fully and faithfully implement policies of “one country, two systems,” “the people of Hong Kong administering Hong Kong,” “the people of Macao administering Macao,” and a high degree of autonomy for both regions, according to a draft outline of the 14th five-year plan (2021-2025) for national economic and social development and the long-range objectives through the year 2035, which was unveiled on Friday. Enditem