China further extends holiday in coronavirus hard-hit regions

BEIJING, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — China’s central authorities approved Friday further extending the Spring Festival holiday in the novel coronavirus hard-hit Hubei Province to curb the outbreak.

A meeting of the leading group of the Communist Party of China Central Committee on the novel coronavirus prevention and control agreed that Hubei would extend the holiday to an “appropriate extent.” People in Hubei whose workplaces are outside the province were also granted an extended holiday and were asked to stay put.

The meeting was chaired by Premier Li Keqiang, who also heads the group.

For regions where the number of new confirmed cases is rapidly increasing or where big risks exist, necessary measures such as postponing starting dates of business and school may also be adopted following due legal procedures, said a statement issued after the meeting.

Noting that the Spring Festival holiday is coming to an end, the meeting highlighted the importance of prevention and control of the epidemic among travelers in an orderly manner.

Efforts were urged to improve transportation arrangements, facilitate epidemic prevention and control during the trips, and strengthen prevention and control measures for those entering Hubei.

For medical materials such as protective clothing, the production and distribution should be better coordinated at national level, and priority should be given to ensuring the needs of key areas, it was stressed at the meeting.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and deputy head of the group, attended the meeting.