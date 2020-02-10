China FX regulator says virus impact temporary,…

SHANGHAI, Feb 7 – China’s foreign exchange regulator said on Friday the impact of the coronavirus epidemic was temporary, and that the country’s long-term economic fundamentals remained sound.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange’s (SAFE) comments came after China said its official foreign exchange reserves unexpectedly rose in January.

SAFE said the external environment remained complex and severe, and global financial markets continued to face uncertainties.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou in Shanghai, Zhang Lusha and Se Young Lee in Beijing; editing by John Stonestreet)