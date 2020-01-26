China greenlights four virus detection products for novel coronavirus

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — The National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approved four new products for test of new coronavirus Sunday.

The products, including reagent test kits and sequencing system of the virus, are expected to speed up the diagnosis process and further expand the supply capacity of virus detection products.

Meanwhile, the NMPA urged provincial drug regulators to intensify the supervision on production to ensure product safety.

The administration said it will continue implementing special approval procedures for drugs and medical devices to contain the outbreak.