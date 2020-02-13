China greenlights Mastercard’s JV for bank card clearing business

BEIJING, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — China’s central bank said Tuesday that it has approved an application by Mastercard’s Chinese joint venture to conduct bank card clearing business in the country.

The decision, jointly made by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) and China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, represents a concrete step that China has taken to further open up its financial industry, the central bank said on its website.

As part of the country’s efforts to further open up its financial sector, the opening of the bank card market will help promote the internationalization of the country’s payment and settlement services, and facilitate all industry players, the PBOC said.