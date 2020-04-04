China greenlights new IPO on sci-tech innovation board

BEIJING, April 4 (Xinhua) — China’s securities regulator has given the nod to the registration of initial public offerings (IPOs) of one more company on the science and technology innovation board.

GreenTech Environmental Co., Ltd., a water treatment provider, will be listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange’s sci-tech innovation board, commonly known as the STAR market, according to the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

It did not specify the total amount of funds to be raised.

The company and its underwriter will confirm the IPO date and publish the prospectus following discussions with the stock exchange.

The STAR market, inaugurated in June last year and designed to support companies in the high-tech and strategic emerging sectors, eases the listing criteria but adopts higher requirements for information disclosure.