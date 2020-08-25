China greenlights six ChiNext IPOs

BEIJING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) — China’s top securities regulator has approved the registration for the initial public offerings (IPOs) of six companies on the ChiNext, China’s Nasdaq-style board of growth enterprises.

Shenzhen XFH Technology Co., Ltd., Yangzhou Seashine New Materials Co., Ltd., GuangDong Hui Yun Titanium Industry Co., Ltd., Beijing-based Pony Testing International Group Co., Ltd., Anhui-based LD Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., and Shenzhen EXC-LED Technology Co., Ltd. will be listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange’s ChiNext board, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement.

The companies and their underwriters will confirm the IPO dates and publish their prospectuses following discussions with the stock exchange.

China introduced a series of measures in June to replace the approval-based IPO system with a registration-based one on the ChiNext. Enditem