China has agreed to “restructure” Sri Lanka’s debt repayments.

Sri Lanka has asked China to “restructure” its debt obligations.

Under economic duress, the island nation seeks Beijing’s assistance through a trade credit scheme to keep liquidity in the market.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

Sri Lanka has requested that China restructure its debt repayments, as well as a concessionary trade credit scheme on imports.

On Sunday, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met in Colombo.

“The president stated that restructuring debt repayments as a solution to the economic crisis that has arisen as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic would be a great relief to the country,” according to a statement from the Sri Lankan president’s office.

Rajapaksa “appreciated the important contributions made by Chinese enterprises to Sri Lanka’s economic revitalization and infrastructure construction,” according to a statement released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Sri Lanka is a part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which is worth billions of dollars.

In order to avoid default, lenders and borrowers in financial distress renegotiate the terms and conditions of their loans.

The two countries also promised to “strengthen the 65-year diplomatic relationship even further.”

“As a close friend, China will always support Sri Lanka,” Wang said to the Sri Lankan president.

Wang arrived in Sri Lanka from the Maldives on Saturday.

He was on a multinational trip to Africa, stopping in Eritrea, Kenya, and the Comoros before returning home via Male and Colombo.

“If a concessional trade credit scheme for imports from China could be initiated, it would enable the industries to operate smoothly,” Rajapaksa asked Wang, according to the Sri Lankan statement.

In order to boost tourism in Sri Lanka, he also asked China to allow Chinese tourists to visit the country.

According to Einar Tangen, a Beijing-based analyst, many developing countries, including Sri Lanka, have non-performing Chinese-financed projects “that they cannot pay for.”

“As their economies falter, they are concentrating on essential goods, vaccines, and food medicines.”

“Hard currency sources have dried up due to the downturn in tourism and supply chain issues that have impacted major exports like textiles,” Tangen said.

The island nation is in the midst of a severe economic downturn, with foreign reserves falling to around (dollar)1.6 billion.

“China is wary, as this isn’t the last time they’ll be asked to assist.”

Beijing will have to decide whether to approach each case individually or in a blanket manner,” he added.