China has committed genocide against the Uighurs, according to the Uighur Tribunal, and world leaders must now take action.

After the Uighur Tribunal found that China had committed genocide against the Uighurs, world leaders must now take action.

A panel of UK-based lawyers, academics, rights experts, and business professionals came to a unanimous conclusion.

The Uighur Tribunal, an unprecedented panel of UK-based lawyers, academics, human rights experts, and business practitioners investigating China’s alleged genocide and human rights abuses against the Uighur people, has reached a unanimous decision.

“The Tribunal is satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that the People’s Republic of China, by imposing measures to prevent births, intended to destroy a significant part of the Uighurs in Xinjiang as such has committed genocide,” said chair Sir Geoffrey Nice QC on Thursday.

Nice went on to say that “crimes against humanity have been proven” and that torture, rape, sexual abuse, restrictions on practicing the Muslim faith, and mosque destruction had all occurred against the Uighur population, according to the evidence.

The independent tribunal held two hearings this year in June and September, hearing from witnesses from the Uighur, Kazakh, and other Turkic populations.

Despite the fact that the tribunal’s decision is not legally binding, it has the potential to influence change if countries decide to act on the evidence.

The tribunal would not have been necessary if the United Nations or other countries with authority had established a legal framework to hold the Chinese government accountable for the crimes against the Uighurs.

Uighurs from all over the world came to London to give their testimony, but some of the witnesses told me that they don’t just want the world to hear what they have to say; they also want “accountability and justice” for the crimes committed against them.

All of the evidence gathered by the tribunal will be kept on file indefinitely, with the goal of ensuring that the Chinese Communist Party does not get away with their crimes.

As a journalist who has interviewed a number of Uighurs over the years, I am glad that their plight is being recognized by the international community, but much more needs to be done.

The evidence should be used to take the case to the International Criminal Court of Justice, but this is not possible because China does not recognize the court’s jurisdiction.

Torture, rape, religious repression, and forced conversion have all been mentioned by Uighurs I’ve spoken with.

