In preparation for the holiday season and the Winter Olympics, China has imposed a curfew.

Before the holiday season and the Winter Olympics, China has imposed a curfew.

COVID-19 transmission has increased in Xi’an, Northwestern China.

TURKEY, ISTANBUL

According to local media, a lockdown was imposed on Thursday in China’s northwestern city of Xi’an in the wake of an increase in coronavirus cases, just as Beijing prepares to host the Winter Olympics in February.

The problem could be exacerbated during the holiday season, when millions of people return home and visit tourist attractions.

Xi’an authorities declared a lockdown on Thursday after 127 new virus cases were confirmed.

Citizens are expected to stay at home, with only one member of each family allowed to go out for necessary shopping.

All modes of public transportation, including buses, trains, and flights, are prohibited.

At least 765 domestic flights were canceled on Thursday.

The closure of over 3,500 schools has impacted over 2 million students and staff.

Xi’an health officials have conducted a third round of mass testing since the first case was reported in December.

number ten

According to Xinhua News, a Chinese state-run news agency, “all positive cases have been transferred to designated medical institutions for diagnosis and treatment.”

The local government has divided the city into 40 low-risk zones and one high-risk zone.

“The outbreak has demonstrated at least three transmission chains,” Yang Zhanqiu, a Wuhan University official, told the Chinese newspaper Global Times. “The key reason for the lockdown is the scale of community transmission in Xi’an and unclear epidemiological routes – the outbreak has demonstrated at least three transmission chains.”

“With the impending New Year and Spring Festival travel rush, lockdown is required to contain the emerging epidemic on a small scale,” Yang said.

The epidemic, which is caused by the Delta strain, has reached its peak, according to local health officials.

In Xi’an, around 135,000 students are expected to take postgraduate exams this weekend.

The vice premier, Sun Chunlan, has asked authorities to “ensure the safety of teachers and students.”