China has imposed the world’s tightest curfew, barring 13 million people from leaving the country as they face starvation and repression.

CHINA is clinging desperately to its “zero Covid” strategy, as officials forbid 13 million people from going outside, threatening them with starvation and harsh punishments if they do.

With a sweeping lockdown and draconian restrictions, the country is racing to control one of its worst outbreaks in a single city since the pandemic began.

As the country prepares for the Winter Olympics in February, China’s harsh “zero Covid” policy imposes severe restrictions in infected areas, as well as strict border controls and lengthy quarantines.

To combat the rising tide of Covid infections, the 13 million people living in the northern city of Xian have been prohibited from leaving their homes, even for essential purposes such as purchasing food.

The strict quarantine comes as a slew of studies show Omicron is milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50-70 percent lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give people the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting additional vaccines into the hands of British citizens in order to avoid the need for new restrictions.

China, on the other hand, appears to be sticking to its zero-tolerance policy toward Covid, with schools and businesses shut down and six rounds of city-wide testing so far.

Since the pandemic began, China has recorded 131,300 cases and 5,699 deaths, but its citizens have been subjected to some of the most stringent measures in the world.

Since Wuhan was sealed off in January 2020, when the first Covid cases began to emerge, Xian, a popular tourist destination, has been one of the largest Chinese cities to be locked down.

Since December 9, 1,451 cases have been reported in Xian, the highest number for any Chinese city in 2021, prompting authorities to panic.

To combat the outbreak, more than 160,000 people have been deployed and 12,000 testing stations have been set up.

For a “full-scale” deep cleaning, workers sprayed clouds of disinfectant over the entire city.

People who try to get out of the latest lockdown or avoid the stricter rules are being punished by officials.

After the worst outbreak in 21 months, anyone caught driving faces jail time.

Vehicles on the roads will be “strictly inspected” by health officials and police, and those who break the rules could face ten days in jail and a 500 yuan fine (£58).

Residents of the shuttered city are only permitted to leave their homes to obtain a Covid test or in the event of a medical emergency.

Local cops have also been on the lookout for criminals

