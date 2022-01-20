China has resumed construction on the Dasu Dam in Pakistan.

China has restarted construction of the Dasu Dam in Pakistan.

According to a report, Islamabad will compensate 36 Chinese nationals for last year’s terror attack.

ANKARA

On Thursday, China announced that work on Pakistan’s Dasu Hydropower Project has resumed.

The confirmation comes a day after reports that Islamabad has decided to compensate the victims of a terror attack on the dam in July that killed ten Chinese nationals and injured 28 others.

According to Chinese daily Global Times, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian stated, “The Dasu Hydropower Project in Pakistan has resumed work.”

On July 14, 2021, a bus transporting Chinese workers was attacked in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

When the incident occurred, the Chinese workers and their Pakistani colleagues were on their way to work on a current project.

The attack also claimed the lives of four Pakistani citizens.

The Express Tribune, a Pakistani English newspaper, reported on Wednesday that Pakistan has “decided to compensate the 36 Chinese nationals who died and were injured in a terrorist attack last year – aimed at removing a major irritant in bilateral relations.”

The report claimed that “the government has worked out four different compensation amounts ranging from (dollar)4.6 million to (dollar)20.3 million.”

The explosion was “apparently carried out through an improvised explosive device,” a local official told Anadolu Agency after the attack, on condition of anonymity, near the construction site of the Dasu hydropower project in Upper Kohistan district.

The Dasu hydropower project is part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a US$65 billion project connecting China’s Xinjiang province to Pakistan’s Balochistan province’s port of Gwadar.

According to the state-run Global Times newspaper, Beijing had asked Pakistan to thoroughly investigate the incident and apprehend the perpetrators in order to protect Chinese personnel and projects.

Pakistan is a close ally of China, and many Chinese nationals are stationed in the country to oversee infrastructure projects.

For the security of CPEC and its workforce, Pakistan’s army has established a special security division.