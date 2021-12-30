China has urged the US to punish the perpetrators of the Kabul drone attack.

The Pentagon had previously said that US soldiers involved in the August drone strike that killed ten civilians would not face punishment.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

China demanded on Thursday that US soldiers involved in a drone attack on Kabul in August that killed Afghan civilians be held accountable and punished.

“China urges the United States to conduct a thorough investigation into the deaths of Afghan civilians in a drone attack in August, prosecute the perpetrators, and provide justice to the Afghan people,” Senior Col.

A press conference was held by Tan Kefei, a spokesman for China’s Ministry of Defense.

The Pentagon had ruled out any punishment for US soldiers involved in the drone strike that killed ten civilians, seven of whom were children, and drew international condemnation.

The drone strike was one of the final strikes carried out while the US military was still stationed in the war-torn country before all foreign forces withdrew in August.

According to a statement from the Chinese Defense Ministry, “the Chinese side has always maintained that all combat approaches and means, including armed drones, must comply with relevant rules of international humanitarian law, particularly on the strict distinction between innocent civilians and combat personnel.”

“The US-led so-called Summit for Democracy ended recently, but those innocent Afghan victims and their families have yet to see any justice from the US after several months.”

“This is a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, as well as a great irony given the US’s own claims to ‘democracy’ and ‘human rights,'” Tan added.

The summit was convened by US President Joe Biden earlier this month to re-emphasize the importance of each country’s democratic behavior.

Russia and China were not invited, and Pakistan declined despite being invited.

Tan urged the international community to take “joint actions to investigate those warmongers and hold them accountable for deliberately undermining international law and slaughtering innocent civilians without remorse.”