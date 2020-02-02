China head coach Li donates one million yuan to anti-virus campaign

BEIJING, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) — Li Tie, head coach of Chinese men’s football national team, has donated one million yuan RMB to the anti-novel coronavirus campaign in Wuhan, a Chinese Football Association (CFA) source confirmed on Wednesday.

The 42-year-old former Everton player, on behalf of his family, donated the money to Wuhan Charity federation to show his support to Wuhan in its battle against the novel coronavirus epidemic.

“What he did is admirable, and he showed his love to the place where he used to work,” the CFA source said.

Li worked as the manager of Wuhan Zall Football club for over two years before being named as the head coach of the national team earlier this month.

Wuhan, capital of Hubei province, is the epicenter of the epidemic.

As of the end of Tuesday, the novel coronavirus had claimed 132 lives and infected 5,974 people nationwide in China.