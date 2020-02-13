China helps students studying abroad mitigate epidemic-related obstacles

BEIJING, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — Chinese authorities have made efforts to help students studying abroad solve epidemic-related difficulties to minimize the negative impact on their study, an education official said Wednesday.

Wang Dengfeng, a senior official with the Ministry of Education, said the ministry has issued safety tips to remind the students of prevention on the novel coronavirus pneumonia (COVID-19).

Noting that some Chinese students failed to attend their classes in overseas schools due to the epidemic, Wang said the ministry had urged education departments of embassies and consulates to work with local educational authorities to solve the problem, such as by prolonging the registration period, offering online courses or changing schedules for thesis defense for Chinese students.

Chinese authorities also made efforts to help overseas students have their visas extended so that their legitimate rights are guaranteed, said Wang.