China honors commitment to global anti-coronavirus cooperation: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) — China honored its commitment to international cooperation in the fight against novel coronavirus in an open, transparent and responsible manner, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Wednesday.

Zhao said China had been closely following the development of the COVID-19 epidemic around the world, with the determination to boost international cooperation, and the vision of a community with a shared future for humanity.

The Foreign Ministry and the National Health Commission jointly held a video conference on Tuesday with health experts from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, Armenia, Turkmenistan and the secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Experts from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention and Peking University First Hospital shared with the attendees China’s experience in the prevention, control and treatment of COVID-19.

They had in-depth discussions on prevention and control measures, diagnosis, screening and laboratory testing, and agreed on enhancing information exchange and coordinated actions, Zhao said.

Earlier, China and the European Union also held two video conferences on the prevention and control of COVID-19.