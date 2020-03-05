China honors outstanding units in strengthening regularization of armed forces

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) — The Central Military Commission (CMC) has issued a circular to honor 10 units of the armed forces for excellence in strengthening the regularization of the armed forces.

The units were commended for focusing on strengthening military preparedness and combat capabilities, and being excellent representatives in terms of implementing new regulations.

The circular demands all the troops follow the example of those outstanding units, strictly implement the CMC regulations on managing the troops more strictly in all respects and govern the military with strict discipline, taking combat effectiveness as the sole and fundamental criterion.