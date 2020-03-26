China hopes U.S. joins int’l community to fight pandemic: FM spokesperson

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) — China hopes the United States can work with China and the international community to jointly cope with the challenge brought by the COVID-19 pandemic and safeguard global public health security, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.

Spokesperson Geng Shuang made the remarks at a news briefing in response to the stopping of using “Chinese virus” by U.S. politicians.

Geng said China had made it clear in many occasions the stance concerning the origin of the coronavirus and voiced resolute oppositions against stigmatizing China, adding that the stance remained unchanged.

“Viruses know no national boundaries or races, and only by working together can mankind win the battle against them,” Geng said.