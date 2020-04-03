China, Hungary experts share experience in fighting COVID-19

CHONGQING, April 1 (Xinhua) — Health experts in southwestern China’s Chongqing Municipality on Wednesday shared experience in fighting the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) epidemic with their Hungarian counterparts via a video conference.

The conference, held in the Hungarian General Consulate in Chongqing, gathers experts from the city’s disease control center as well as multiple disciplines including epidemiology, respiration, and infectious diseases.

Both sides discussed quarantine management, characteristics of the epidemic at different stages, virus test procedures and treatment plans.

Tang Wen, deputy head of the municipal foreign affairs office, said the experts in the conference have rich frontline experience and are willing to share practices and medical plans as much as possible to help the Hungarian side.

By the end of Monday, Chongqing has seen zero new cases for 35 consecutive days.

Hungary is an important country with foreign exchanges with Chongqing. It is also the only country in central and eastern Europe that has established a General Consulate in the city.

As of Monday, Hungary had 447 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 15 deaths and 34 cured patients.