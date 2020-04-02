China imports avocados from the Philippines

SHANGHAI, March 31 (Xinhua) — The first batch of avocados imported from the Philippines weighing 7,656 kg arrived at the Waigaoqiao Port in Pudong New Area of Shanghai on Monday, the local customs said Tuesday.

According to the Shanghai Customs, the Philippines is the first Asian country to export avocados to China, which marks the successful practice of bilateral agricultural cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.

The customs had established green channels for faster inspection of the imported avocados, which will also undergo lab detection for heavy metals and pesticide residues.

All plantations and packinghouses in the Philippines planning to export avocados to China should get approval from both the Philippines’ Department of Agriculture and the Chinese General Administration of Customs.

The plantations should also carry out standard agricultural practices ensuring the quality and traceability of the fruit, according to relevant inspection requirements in China.

Measures will be taken to streamline the quarantine procedures, helping the avocados to meet Chinese customers as soon as possible, the customs said.