China imposes no export ban on masks: commerce official

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) — China has never imposed any restrictions on the export of masks and related raw materials, a commerce official said Thursday.

As a major producer of masks, China has been providing the protective products to the global market for years. Over 70 percent of the country’s annual mask output is for export, Li Xingqian, director of the Department of Foreign Trade of the Ministry of Commerce, told an online press conference.

The ministry has not imposed an export ban on masks and related raw materials since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus epidemic, Li said.