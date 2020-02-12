China intensifies crackdown on illegal acts hindering epidemic control

BEIJING, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) — China has pledged to intensify the crackdown on crimes against health and emergency response workers in a bid to create a safe environment for both doctors and patients amid epidemic control, according to a circular issued Friday.

The circular, jointly released by the National Health Commission, the Supreme People’s Court, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate and the Ministry of Public Security, specified several illegal acts that would result in tough punishment and even death penalty.

The illegal acts highlighted in the circular include slander, assault and battery, murder and behaviors that may expose medical workers to infection.

Those refusing isolation and treatment in a violent manner or disrupting epidemic control orders would also face severe legal consequences, according to the circular.

It required health authorities to take decisive measures to protect the safety of medical workers and patients in a timely manner when an emergency occurs and report incidents to the police as soon as possible.

Police forces, prosecutors and courts were also ordered to act fast on such cases, according to the circular.