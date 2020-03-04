China intensifies efforts to boost innovative research

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) –China’s Ministry of Science and Technology, together with four other government organizations, has issued a guideline on strengthening the country’s innovative research.

The guideline proposes approaches to rectify China’s lack of innovative achievements in basic research.

New evaluation systems that favor innovation should be set up for researchers, national laboratories and research programs, according to the guideline.

It calls for offering more financial support to basic disciplines such as mathematics and physics, and key technologies including artificial intelligence and networked collaborative manufacturing.

Talent cultivation is also stressed by the guideline. Young scientists under the age of 35 conducting innovative research will receive strong financial backing.