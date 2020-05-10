China investigates 795 judicial staff for duty-related crimes

Procuratorates across China filed 609 cases concerning duty-related crimes of judicial personnel from January to November 2019, the country’s Supreme People’s Procuratorate (SPP) said Friday.

Supported by discipline inspection and supervision authorities at all levels, a total of 795 judicial staff members were investigated, the SPP said.

Hou Yahui, an official with the SPP, said Chinese procuratorates last year focused their efforts on dealing with judicial staff who provided shelters for gang crimes.

The SPP said it has published typical cases of duty-related crimes to offer guidance to local procuratorial organs.