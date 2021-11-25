China is stockpiling ‘flying death sentence’ hypersonic nukes that can evade US missile defenses in ‘large numbers.’

China is stockpiling ‘flying death sentence’ hypersonic nukes capable of evading US defenses in ‘large quantities.’

CHINA is stockpiling a hypersonic nuclear weapon dubbed “the flying death sentence” that can evade all anti-missile defenses deployed by the US and its allies.

The Dong Feng 17 or DF-17 hypersonic ballistic nuclear missile, which can reach speeds of up to 7,680 mph, is capable of hitting “every corner of the Earth,” according to experts.

China’s defense ministry’s Wu Qian confirmed the country has ordered “large numbers” of DF-17 and DF-26 missiles.

In July of this year, Beijing unveiled the hypersonic DF-17 nuclear weapon, showing off the “blindingly fast and unstoppable” missile in a four-minute video.

The weapon, which has a hypersonic glide vehicle and can be fitted with a nuclear warhead, is capable of speeds of up to 7,680 mph, or ten times the speed of sound.

According to foreign analysts, it is designed to move at a high rate in order to avoid anti-missile defenses.

The DF-17 hypersonic missile can theoretically maneuver at speeds many times that of sound, making it extremely difficult to intercept.

It comes as tensions between the US and China have reached a breaking point over Beijing’s increasing occupation of the disputed South China Sea.

China is building mock-up targets of US aircraft carriers “to provoke Americans,” according to an expert, as troops prepare for real-life military operations.

In a new warning to rivals, the country has developed missile targets shaped like US warships.

The latest war games are aimed at provoking the West, according to Sam Armstrong of the Henry Jackson Society.

“These are working models that can be deployed as a training exercise for a real-life operation against Western forces,” he said.

“Unless you plan to conduct a bombing raid on an aircraft carrier, you don’t build a training model of an aircraft carrier.”

According to photos, Beijing appears to have built missile targets with a full-scale outline of at least two Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers and a US carrier.

The targets could be mounted on rails to resemble a moving vessel, according to experts.

“I don’t think the desert targets are going to be the final stage,” Collin Koh, a research fellow at Singapore’s S Rajaratnam School of International Studies, said.

It’s a work in progress.”

When asked about the mockups, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, appeared to deny any knowledge of them.

“I’m not aware of the situation you mentioned,” he said in a briefing earlier this month.

As tensions over Taiwan “escalate,” the snaps have raised concerns that Beijing is taunting Washington.

Last week, President Xi issued a warning that the Asia-Pacific region must not revert to Cold War-era tensions.

He’s a…

