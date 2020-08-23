China launches 5-year archaeology project on earliest dynasty

An archaeology project has been launched to research the Xia Dynasty (2070 B.C.-1600 B.C.), the first dynasty recorded in ancient China, a senior cultural heritage official said on Friday.

Running from 2020 to 2024, the project will feature excavation and research work on the Erlitou relics in central China’s Henan Province, said Liu Yuzhu, director of the National Cultural Heritage Administration (NCHA), at a symposium.

Jointly launched by the NCHA, the provincial government of Henan, and the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, the project is expected to offer a clearer picture of the Xia culture’s historical role in the development of ancient Chinese culture.

Aside from the project, Liu said the NCHA will further strengthen the management of heritage protection projects, and expedite setting up an in-house archaeology research center.