China launches campaign to improve freeway traffic safety

The Ministry of Public Security (MPS) has launched a campaign nationwide to tackle the sudden increase in traffic safety risks on expressways across China.

The traffic flow on expressways rise rapidly as the COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control situation continues to improve in China and restoration of economic and social order picks up, and the free passage of all vehicles on expressways, said the traffic management bureau of the MPS.

The 100-day campaign targets traffic offenses including excessive passenger-carrying, speeding, fatigue driving, illegal use of emergency lanes, and illegal parking.

The bureau also stressed fastening seat belts and keeping a safe distance while driving on the freeways, and particular warned drivers against fatigue and dangerous driving.