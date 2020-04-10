China launches free online vocational training program

China has launched a large-scale online vocational training program free of charge, as part of its efforts to improve workers’ professional skills and facilitate poverty alleviation, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security said Wednesday.

The ministry will select more than 50 high-quality online platforms to provide free skill training for over 5 million people from late March to the end of June, with digital training resources covering over 100 types of jobs.

Labors in rural and urban areas, including migrant workers, unemployed people and college graduates, can all apply to receive the training, the ministry said.

Subsidies will be given to enterprises participating in the program and trainees, especially those in financial difficulties.