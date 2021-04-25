China lays out priorities on improving gov’t transparency in 2021

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) — The General Office of the State Council has released a document laying out the priorities for improving government transparency in 2021.

According to the document, information disclosure in fields including market regulations and standards, law enforcement concerning market supervision, and law enforcement against monopoly and unfair competition should be refined.

It also requires timely and accurate disclosure of epidemic prevention and control information.

By the end of 2021, the existing rules and regulations of all regions and departments will be made public on the government websites, the document reads.

It also calls for better public services through the adoption of information disclosure rules for education, health and other key sectors. Enditem