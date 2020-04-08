China logs highest single-day railway trips in months

BEIJING, April 7 (Xinhua) — China’s railway traffic picked up during the three-day Tomb-sweeping Day holiday through Monday as the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues to ease, the latest data showed.

Total train trips nationwide hit 11.36 million during the three-day holiday, with that of Monday at 4.125 million, a daily record high since the Chinese lunar New Year holiday ended in early February, according to data from the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (China Railway).

The three-day holiday saw an average of some 260 more trains put into operation every day as the country continued to ensure safe and smooth travel while prudently preventing the spread of the virus.

Local railway authorities have ratcheted up transportation capacity for bullet trains and adhered to such containment measures as disinfection and body temperature screening.

No new domestically transmitted cases of COVID-19 were reported on the Chinese mainland Monday, and the number of severe cases decreased by 54 to 211, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.